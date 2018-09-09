Josh Gordon hauls in incredible catch to tie game vs Steelers (Video)

Browns receiver Josh Gordon was fairly quiet in Sunday’s Week 1 matchup against the Steelers, but he came up big when it mattered most.

Trailing by a touchdown, with two minutes remaining, the Browns did not hesitate to go to him, after having relied on star receiver Jarvis Landry during the entirety of the game leading up to that point.

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor threw a dime to the corner of the end zone, and Gordon did the rest — showing how large his catch radius is by hauling it in for the game-tying score.

It’s great to see Gordon is already back making big plays for the Browns, they’ll need him in their quest to secure their first regular-season win since the 2016 season.