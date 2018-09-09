Le'Veon Bell takes a shot at Steelers after team tied Browns

The Steelers blew their biggest fourth-quarter lead in the Mike Tomlin era in Sunday’s Week 1 matchup against the Browns, and one particular NFL’er couldn’t refrain from rubbing salt in the wound.

Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell, immediately after the game ended — resulting in a 21-21 tie — took to Twitter and posted the following tweet.

Obviously, this was Bell scrutinizing what happened in the game, and may have been a reference to James Conner’s brutal fourth-quarter fumble which helped spring the Browns’ comeback.

Still, that’s a bit unfair, as Conner carried the ball 31 times for 135 yards (2 TDs), which certainly is not pedestrian, in what was his first career NFL start. And Bell, after holding out last season, took a few games to really start producing, as he failed to go over the 100-yard mark until Week 4.

This tweet probably won’t go over well in the Steelers locker room, especially since it comes on the heels of a very disappointing result for the team.