Look: Florida RB Kadarius Toney flips off Kentucky players after loss

Dan Mullen’s first SEC game as Florida’s head coach did not go well, and one of his players did not react to the loss in classy fashion.

In fact, it was quite the opposite.

Gators running back Kadarius Toney turned toward the Kentucky players and was seen flipping them off. TV cameras picked it up — clear as day.

We’re willing to bet that Toney will face some sort of discipline from his obscene gesture. It doesn’t matter how old or experienced a player is, they are expected to win or lose with class, and Toney certainly did not do that.