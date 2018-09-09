NCAA

Look: Florida RB Kadarius Toney flips off Kentucky players after loss

Look: Florida RB Kadarius Toney flips off Kentucky players after loss

NCAA

Look: Florida RB Kadarius Toney flips off Kentucky players after loss

Dan Mullen’s first SEC game as Florida’s head coach did not go well, and one of his players did not react to the loss in classy fashion.

In fact, it was quite the opposite.

Gators running back Kadarius Toney turned toward the Kentucky players and was seen flipping them off. TV cameras picked it up — clear as day.

We’re willing to bet that Toney will face some sort of discipline from his obscene gesture. It doesn’t matter how old or experienced a player is, they are expected to win or lose with class, and Toney certainly did not do that.

NCAA

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

2hr

Mets 2hr ago

The Mets were nice enough to try to put Saturday’s game to bed early. Tomas Nido smacked a three run double in the second inning, and (…)

More NCAA
Home