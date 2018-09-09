Look: Jerry Jones shocked by Cowboys' struggles vs Panthers

There were a lot of question marks about the Cowboys offense heading into the season, and the unit’s poor performance in Sunday’s Week 1 matchup showed those red flags were warranted.

The Cowboys were shut out for three-and-a-half quarters in their season-opener against the Panthers, and it’s clear that they lack weapons in the passing game. Parting ways with veteran receiver Dez Bryant may have been the right move financially, but outside of Ezekiel Elliott, the team doesn’t really have any viable weapons on offense, at all.

Carolina sold out to stop the run, and the strategy proved to be effective. Quarterback Dak Prescott settled for a lot of safe, short passes, and it resulted in a stagnant offense throughout much of the game. Elliot scored the team’s first touchdown of the season midway through the fourth quarter, and that was really all the team was able to muster.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appeared to be shocked by the team’s pathetic offensive performance, judging by his reaction in the fourth quarter.

Jerry Jones going through it. pic.twitter.com/ZrQV69yaZZ — gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 9, 2018

His son, Stephen, didn’t really seem to be enjoying the view, either. It appeared he was at a loss for words.