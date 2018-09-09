NXT Star Velveteen Dream Competes For Promotion Outside Of WWE

Rising NXT Superstar Velveteen Dream made an appearance for EVOLVE Wrestling this past Friday night. Appearing for the event, which took place at “Maryland Championship Wrestling Arena”, brought the Dream back to his home roots, as he got his start in wrestling there.

Given that Dream may not have ‘no memory’ of things, perhaps this one would be an exception considering his post-match speech.

After wrestling EVOLVE wrestler Austin Theory, Dream spoke to the fans. He had great things to say, including the promise that he and Theory would collide in a NXT ring. Theory has competed at WrestleMania Axxess events in addition to trying out for WWE back in February.

Dream also gave EVOLVE props, saying that it was a great promotion. He also thanked the fans in attendance.

EVOLVE has been working with WWE for the last three years, bringing in other stars for their events. Stars such as Pete Dunne have appeared for EVOLVE previously. Evolve serves as one of many places for WWE to scout talent for the NXT brand. Having Dream there is definitely a big deal, especially with the post-match speech afterwards.

Dream also worked for EVOLVE on Saturday, taking on Darby Allin at EVOLVE 113.

Velveteen Dream defeated Darby Allin in 16:08 after interference from Austin Theory. It was a really special night at La Boom. Thank you to everyone in attendance. #EVOLVE113 pic.twitter.com/02POkCZAyF — EVOLVE Wrestling (@WWNEVOLVE) September 9, 2018

Success has found the former Tough Enough competitor, who continues to get better in the ring every time he steps foot into it. Dream has drawn comparisons from Goldust to Rick Rude, bordering controversy and androgyny with his outlandish character. His fearless attitude has won fans over; who know all too well Dream is indeed a special character in NXT.

Dream has rose to prominence in the developmental brand this year, giving full effort in critically acclaimed matches at every Takeover that has taken place. His feuds with Ricochet and EC3 have been key to his continued success in NXT. Dream recently scored an upset by pinning NXT fan favorite Johnny Gargano on the most recent edition of NXT.