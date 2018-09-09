Simple Sports Nutrition Tips

Nutrition is an essential part of sport training regimens. It is quite crucial for athletes to understand the intricacies behind sports nutrition. It plays a vital role in optimizing the beneficial effects of physical activity.

However, sports nutrition isn’t a do or die affair, if you aren’t so curious about the science of sports nutrition but still wants to get the best from your diet and fitness training the following recommendations are for you.

Making a better decision with your nutrition can improve your performances. For consistent exercise, there must be a provision for high-quality energy to your working muscles. The only way to get that is by eating the appropriate breakfast and continue to eat varieties of quality food throughout the day.

Carbohydrates are the fuel that powers working muscles which makes exercise easy. So if you plan or decides to exercise adequate everyday carbohydrates must not fall from your list.

Protein is a source of energy and is vital for building new muscle tissue. Intake of fats should be monitored not outrightly removed from your meal. Fats formulate fatty acid which is a source of energy.

In essence, each meal should contain carbohydrates, protein, and fat.

Eat a Balanced Diet Each Day

The meal before exercise varies depending on the style of exercise or session you take.

If you workout in the evening, lunch should be made up of food that easily digest, high in complex carbohydrates, such as pasta, bread, fruits, and vegetables. A big salad with a small amount of protein works well. However, you should stay away from spicy food, high protein and a high-fat meal before workout. High fat and high protein foods won’t help because they take a longer time to digest.

Jumping out of bed and into the road for a workout isn’t too good, eat a light breakfast of fruit, toast, or an egg. The human nature is quite complex. Hence, everyone is different, so experiment with what works best for you. Regardless of what you choose to eat, you should drink plenty of water before and during a morning workout.

Several Hours Before You Workout

The closer you get to the time of your activity, the smaller the amount of food you should consume because of the time it takes to digest.

Depending on the type and duration of workout you do, you should take a small snack and drink some water 30 minutes before you get going. Trail mix is quite good for aerobic exercises of over 60 or 90 minutes, but if you are going hard for 30 minutes, all you need is a half of an energy or granola bar, a large banana, a few graham crackers, fig bars, or pretzels. If you are going for a shorter workout, it’s not necessary you take something substantial but can take about 8 to 10 ounces of sports drink for calories and rehydration.

Hydration After Your Workout

The golden rule after a session of work out is simple and understandable: drink enough water to replace lost fluid through sweat.

To ascertain this, it is advisable to weigh yourself before and after exercise. For every pound of body weight lost, you should take about 3 cups of fluid.

Another way to ascertain how much liquid to consume is to check the color of your urine. Dark, concentrated urine may indicate dehydration. Under normal circumstances, the urine should be clear in colour.

Eating After Your Workout

After the exercise session, a meal should be taken two hours after to revitalize the body and replenish glycogen stores.

People often complain of difficulties to access good homemade food near them after a workout. In such cases, with the advent of modernization, a portable microwave and portable fridge can be a real life-saver. Refrigerator to preserve the food from spoilage and microwave to heat the food, hot food is more appealing to the body for body metabolism processes.