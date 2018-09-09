MMA Manifesto

The Statistical Star of UFC 228 - Tyron Woodley

Sep 8, 2018; Dallas, TX, USA; Tyron Woodley (red gloves) receives his championship belt after the fight against Darren Till (not pictured) during UFC 228 at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there.  So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

 

Tyron Woodley (vs Darren Till)

Key Stats: 

outstruck opponent 74 to 1 (57-0 significant strikes)
72% significant strike accuracy
1 guard passe
1 submission

You don’t see a more dominant championship fight performance than the one champ T-Wood put on last night.

 

