Watch: Saquon Barkley shakes defenders, rumbles for 68-yard TD

It didn’t take rookie running back Saquon Barkley long to show why the Giants drafted him with the second overall pick.

Barkley faced a difficult task in the team’s Week 1 matchup against the Jaguars — facing one of the best defensive fronts in the league.

And he still made them look silly, especially on one particular play, in which he rushed for his first career NFL touchdown.

He did it in style, too. Barkley received a handoff, made a few Jaguars defenders miss and then bounced it outside. After that, he was off to the races, and given how quick he is, it wasn’t surprising when he went untouched to the end zone for a 68-yard touchdown.

Wow.