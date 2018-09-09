Watch: Tyreek Hill changes game vs Chargers with back-to-back TDs

It’s no secret that Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill is the team’s best offensive weapon, and with his blazing speed, he’s a gamechanger.

He did exactly that in the team’s first game of the 2018 season, and was pivotal in helping the Chiefs build a lead early in their matchup against the Chargers.

First, he received a punt and took it 91 yards to the house.

Next, he followed that up shortly thereafter by being the ultimate safety valve/blitz-beater for quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Hill hauled in a quick pass and turned on the afterburners, making Chargers RB Joseph Addai miss in the process. After that, he was gone, for a 58-yard touchdown.

He’s pretty fast.