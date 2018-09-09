Watch: Von Miller steals ball from Seahawks RB

There are a number of reasons Broncos linebacker Von Miller is the highest-paid players at his position.

Miller can rush the passer, come up and stop the run and can cover. He truly is the total package.

And, most importantly, he comes up with gamechanging plays on a routine basis.

That’s exactly what he did during one play in the second half of Sunday’s Week 1 matchup against the Seahawks, when he tracked running back Chris Carson perfectly, then swooped in and just stole the ball out of the 23-year-old running back’s hands — while he was running.

Miller timed that maneuver perfectly and just wrestled the ball away from Carson, who did a poor job of securing it.