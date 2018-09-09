WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley Reveals Whether He Will Ever Wrestle Again

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley will be making his appearance on Raw 18 months after being fired by Stephanie McMahon and later replaced by Kurt Angle. Foley will be appearing in New Orleans to further promote the upcoming match at Super Show-Down between The Undertaker and Triple H. Triple H is also scheduled to appear at Raw.

Based on the showdown between Undertaker and Shawn Michaels on the previous Raw, much speculation occurred regarding whether Undertaker and HBK will face off one more time in the ring. This was later confirmed by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, but with the expectation of a tag team match rather than a single’s match.

With Foley appearing on Raw to further the storyline, his name as Undertaker’s possible tag team partner is high on the list. However, based on Foley’s health, it looks to be virtually impossible.

Foley was interviewed by Press Slam podcast and revealed whether he would ever get back in the ring again in a wrestling role.

“I’m doing a lot better, mobility-wise, but I can never have a match again. My forearm is stil sore, no exaggeration, from when I hit Sheamus two-and-a-half years ago at WrestleMania. So, I think you’ve seen the last of me in any type of match atmosphere.”

As seen in the above video, Mick Foley and Triple H have a similar story to Undertaker and Shawn Michaels, as it was Triple H who “retired” Foley in 2000 following their Hell in a Cell match at No Way Out, just as Undertaker retired HBK at WrestleMania 26.

Foley, however, would return to WWE for a few more matches, including his Rock n’ Sock Connection reunion against Evolution at WrestleMania 20 in 2004, his match against Edge at WrestleMania 22 in 2006, and his appearance in the 2008 Royal Rumble match.

