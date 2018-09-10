Fighters of the Week

1. Tyron Woodley: Shut Darren Till’s trap in an absolutely emphatic way. Put an absolute clobbering on him and finished the smooth-talking chap in the second round. Woodley is slowly, yet surely, making a case as an all-time great at welterweight.

2. Shawn Porter: After over four years, Showtime is once again a welterweight champion, coming out victorious in a long-standing matchup with Danny Garcia.

3. Amanda Serrano: That’s six, count ’em, SIX-division world champion Amanda Serrano to you after Saturday. She remains one of the best boxers in the world and should be much bigger than she is.

4. Jessica Andrade: Good freaking lord. After a rock’em-sock’em round with Karlina Kowalkiewicz, she floored her with a right and earned a nasty KO win that you never see at women’s strawweight.

5. Juan Francisco Estrada: Felipe Orocuta came to fight, but Estrada still was too much, and came away the victor in the main event of Superfly 3 on HBO.

6. Amir Khan: Took a fairly dominant decision over Samuel Vargas in a SKY card main event. dropping a round or two, but coming away unscathed. Another big fight at welterweight probably looms for Khan.

7. Tatiana Suarez: Put on a completely dominant performance over former champion Carla Esparza. Just absolutely beat the hell from her and is earning “female Khabib” monikers.

8. Kazuto Ioka: After Superfly 2 rekindled his desire to fight and ended his retirement, Ioka got into the ring for Superfly 3 and took a decision win from McWilliams Arroyo.

9. Jingnan Xiong: Made her second successful OneFC strawweight title defense over Samara Santos, taking it into the third round before finishing her with strikes.

10. Wang Cong: Won Kunlun Fight’s eight-woman, one-night Mulan Legend tournament.

11. Superbon Banchamek: Moved into the quarterfinals of Kunlun Fight’s massive 70kg tournament after a win over Nayanesh Ayman.

12. Abdul Razak Alhassan: We knew there’d be fireworks, but it took less than a minute for Alhassan and Niko Price to throw hands, and boy did they. It was Alhassan who made his count more and slept Price 43 seconds in.

13. Geoff Neal: Had one of the nastiest knockouts of the year and one that will stay on highlight reels for years to come with a monster headkick of a game, but outgunned Frank Camacho.

14. Raufeon Stots: Heck of a way to debut in LFA. A third-round TKO in the main event.

15. Yordenis Ugas: Took a victory on the co-main of the Garcia-Porter Showtime card.