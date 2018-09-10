Former WWE Writer Reveals Why Drake Maverick Is Now Managing The Authors Of Pain

For the past nearly eight months Drake Maverick has been the General Manager of the 205 Live brand. Maverick was instrumental in bringing a different focus to the brand, shifting the focus from storylines that were difficult to gain the interest of the fans to a product that became much more focused on in-ring competition.

In fact, Maverick was instrumental in reviving the career of Buddy Murphy, as well as providing opportunities for former NXT names such as Hideo Itami and Lio Rush. Weeks prior to WrestleMania, he held a tournament to crown a new Cruiserweight Champion, which culminated at the WrestleMania kickoff show with Cedric Alexander winning the title against Mustafa Ali.

Oddly, Maverick appeared alongside the Authors of Pain during the Raw episode in Columbus, Ohio, commencing his tenure as a manager for the team. With no prior build-up and an explanation of Maverick just wanting to expand his portfolio by “recognizing untapped potential,” many fans were left confused as to why he is both a heel manager and a babyface General Manager.

Former WWE writer Kevin Eck explained why Maverick is now the manager of AOP, according to understanding the mind of Vince McMahon.

“Knowing Vince McMahon, I’m sure the reason he likes Maverick with AOP is because they don’t look right together. (‘That’s thinking outside the box, da**it’). It’s the same reason he put Alberto Del Rio and Zeb Colter together, and James Ellsworth with Carmella.”

It will be interesting to see how long this dual role will be, because it will most likely become more confusing as the weeks progress. Previously, the AOP became popular in NXT under the tutelage of WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering, winning the brand’s tag team championships.

However, shortly after debuting on the main roster, Akam and Rezar ditched Ellering and started an odd feud with Titus Worldwide which did not benefit them at all. Now, they are looking for a fresh start with the management services of Maverick.