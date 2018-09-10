Lions fans boo team during pathetic performance

There was optimism surrounding the Detroit Lions heading into the team’s 2018 campaign.
After all, the team brought in former Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia to lead the team as head coach. And given how much success Patricia had in New England, it figured that he would bring it with him to Detroit.
He didn’t.
The Lions put together one of their more pathetic performances in recent years, with Matt Stafford throwing four interceptions through just two-and-a-half quarters of play. The Jets scored a touchdown via all three phases of the game — offense, defense and special teams.
And Lions fans reacted to the poor performance accordingly. The boo birds were out in full force at Ford Field on Monday night.
It was a bit different than before the game, when they booed the Jets during pregame introductions.
Not a good start to the Patricia era.
