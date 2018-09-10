Lions fans boo team during pathetic performance

There was optimism surrounding the Detroit Lions heading into the team’s 2018 campaign.

After all, the team brought in former Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia to lead the team as head coach. And given how much success Patricia had in New England, it figured that he would bring it with him to Detroit.

He didn’t.

The Lions put together one of their more pathetic performances in recent years, with Matt Stafford throwing four interceptions through just two-and-a-half quarters of play. The Jets scored a touchdown via all three phases of the game — offense, defense and special teams.

And Lions fans reacted to the poor performance accordingly. The boo birds were out in full force at Ford Field on Monday night.

I can hear the boo’s in Ford Field from my apartment about 3 miles away. Here’s to another year of @Lions football! pic.twitter.com/c0lvFVTqV2 — Derek Hoggard (@HerekDoggard) September 11, 2018

Stafford, under pressure, nearly throws his third pick of the day. More boos – loud ones – from Lions fans. — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) September 11, 2018

Lots of boos after Stafford can't complete third-down pass from 3-yard line. #Lions — Paula Pasche (@paulapasche) September 11, 2018

It was a bit different than before the game, when they booed the Jets during pregame introductions.

Not a good start to the Patricia era.