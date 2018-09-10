Lonzo Ball makes Sports Illustrated's annual top 100 players' list

In his first season in the league, Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball put together a rollercoaster rookie campaign where he showed flashes of promise.

In Sports Illustrated’s annual top-100 players’ list, Ball just etched his way into it being placed at No. 100 overall heading into the 2018-19 campaign.

“At his best, the 20-year-old Ball plays a beautiful weirdo brand of hoops that would merit a full chapter if “Free Darko” ever released a sequel,” wrote Golliver. “His passing and vision — hailed as elite by pre-draft analysts — lived up to the hype. He proved to be a capable pace-setter and a strong rebounder for his position. Most impressively, he was a plus defender right out of the gate thanks to his good size and instincts.”

Although Ball had his fair share of shooting woes throughout the year, he had shown he could be a major factor on other aspects of the game. He demonstrated to have great court vision with his passing along with being a strong rebounder at his position as well as being a solid defender.

In his first campaign in the league, he averaged all-around numbers with 10.2 points on 36 percent shooting from the floor and 30.5 percent from 3-point range along with 7.2 assists, and 6.9 rebounds per contest in 52 games played. This saw him also notch 24 double-digit scoring outputs along with 13 double-doubles and a pair of triple-doubles. One of the issues has been injuries has it limited his availability throughout the season.

Ball has undergone arthroscopic left knee surgery, but he has worked hard toward getting his body in better shape while working to adjust his shooting form to improve his effectiveness with his shot. All of this could set up what may be a notable step forward in his development on the court, especially with the arrival of LeBron James to lead the charge this upcoming season.