Lonzo Ball makes Sports Illustrated's annual top 100 players' list

In his first season in the league, Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball put together a rollercoaster rookie campaign where he showed flashes of promise.
In Sports Illustrated’s annual top-100 players’ list, Ball just etched his way into it being placed at No. 100 overall heading into the 2018-19 campaign.
“At his best, the 20-year-old Ball plays a beautiful weirdo brand of hoops that would merit a full chapter if “Free Darko” ever released a sequel,” wrote Golliver. “His passing and vision — hailed as elite by pre-draft analysts — lived up to the hype. He proved to be a capable pace-setter and a strong rebounder for his position. Most impressively, he was a plus defender right out of the gate thanks to his good size and instincts.”
Although Ball had his fair share of shooting woes throughout the year, he had shown he could be a major factor on other aspects of the game. He demonstrated to have great court vision with his passing along with being a strong rebounder at his position as well as being a solid defender.
