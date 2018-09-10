Meet Islanders Legends and Get Autographs at the Islander Experience

Sunday, September 22 at the Long Island Mariott in Uniondale, NY. The event will have 16 former Islanders appearing (Bryan Trottier, Denis Potvin, Mike Bossy, Billy Smith, Clark Gillies, Bob Bourne, Ken Morrow, Bob Nystrom, Butch Goring, Lorne Henning, Anders Kallur, Gord Lane, Stefan Persson, Duane Sutter, Dave Langevin, and John Tonelli) who were on the team over during the 80-83 Cup years. The event has been broken down into a number of different portions that will be sure to please Islanders fans. Islanders fans, have we got an event for you! The Islander Experience is taking placeat the Long Island Mariott in Uniondale, NY. The event will have 16 formerappearing (Bryan Trottier, Denis Potvin, Mike Bossy, Billy Smith, Clark Gillies, Bob Bourne, Ken Morrow, Bob Nystrom, Butch Goring, Lorne Henning, Anders Kallur, Gord Lane, Stefan Persson, Duane Sutter, Dave Langevin, and John Tonelli) who were on the team over during the 80-83 Cup years. The event has been broken down into a number of different portions that will be sure to please Islanders fans.

Autograph Alley

Autograph Alley is similar to your typical autograph show, where the athletes will come in at certain times and sign autographs and take photos with customers (for a fee). “Autograph Alley” takes place from 12:00-4:00 . There is also an opportunity for a photo op with every player attending.

Breakfast of Champions

The “Breakfast of Champions” takes place from 9am – 11am , where fans can mingle and interact with the players over breakfast and then learn more about the history during a player Q & A session.

Lord Stanley’s 4 Cup Celebration

This is a full cocktail party with the players. Fans can talk to and take selfies with the players while enjoying a full cocktail hour menu, open bar, and vienese hour. The players will also participate in a Q & A session, and to cap the evening live music will be performed my Bryan Trottier, Clark Gillies, and their band.