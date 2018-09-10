New York Mets, Miami Marlins Have Game Postponed Due To Rain

The New York Mets did their fans a favor today, announcing very early that tonight’s game with the Miami Marlins has been postponed due to rain. The forecast calls for rain throughout the day as the remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon are hammering the area. The game will be made up on Wednesday as part of a single-admission doubleheader beginning at 4:10 pm. All fans with tickets to tonight’s game cannot use them for Wednesday’s doubleheader but they can exchange them for comparable tickets to another 2018 home game.

One notable thing to come out of the rainout is that it pushes Jacob deGrom’s scheduled start back another day. If deGrom had pitched today as scheduled, he would be on track to make five starts for the rest of the season. With the rainout, deGrom is now slated to pitch tomorrow and can only make four starts unless the Mets choose to bring him back on short rest for the final game of the season against the Marlins on September 30th. Ordinarily this would not be much of a concern, but with deGrom in a tight race for the National League Cy Young Award every time he takes the mound is a chance to boost his candidacy. This rainout wipes out one start for deGrom, who could use as many chances as possible to earn wins in order to separate himself from Aaron Nola and Max Scherzer in the Cy Young race.