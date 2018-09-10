Old Mitchell Trubisky tweet praising Aaron Rodgers surfaces

Packers All-Pro quarterback Aaron Rodgers showed why he’s the best quarterback on the planet on Sunday Night Football, fresh off his new contract.

Rodgers suffered a left leg injury after falling and landing awkwardly in the second quarter of the game, but later returned in the third, only to see his team trailing 20-0.

But no lead is insurmountable when one of the greatest players of all-time is under center — even on one leg.

Rodgers mounted an incredible comeback, leading his team to a thrilling 24-23 victory. As for his counterpart, Mitchell Trubisky missed a number of throws, which certainly didn’t help the Bears’ case to keep their defense rested in the second half. Furthermore, the offense was only able to score six points, when every one mattered in the one-point loss.

That’s why this old tweet by Trubisky from 2014 sure is interesting.

Hahaa Aaron Rodgers is that dude — Mitchell Trubisky (@Mtrubisky10) December 9, 2014

Well, he’s not wrong.