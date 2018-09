Last Night: Twins 3, Kansas City 1 – The Twins and Royals, using their most AAA lineup available, and a pillow fight through 8 innings. Willians Astudillo had enough of that, and in the 9th inning hit a bomb to left field, giving the Twins the walk off victory.

Pioneer Press: Willians Astudillo goes deep to give Twins 3-1 walk-off win over Royals – Astudillo looks like Jack Black a bit, f you ask me. Inestimably more likable, of course, but there is a resemblance.