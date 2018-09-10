The NCHC Releases CBSN TV Schedule

Good Afternoon! There are 26 days until the University of North Dakota men’s hockey team takes on the Manitoba Bisons in an exhibition game at Ralph Engelstad Arena.

Today, the National Collegiate Hockey Conference released their 2018-19 CBS Sports Network television Schedule. During the regular season, the UND hockey team will have four of their conference games televised CBSSN.

Here’s the breakdown of games per team.

Colorado College — 2

Denver — 2

Miami University — 2

Minnesota-Duluth — 3

North Dakota — 4

Omaha — 3

Saint Cloud State — 3

Western Michigan — 2

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – For the sixth straight season, CBS Sports Network will serve as the premier national television partner of the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) with the network set to telecast 14 NCHC games throughout the 2018-19 season.

All eight NCHC teams will be shown at least twice on CBS Sports Network throughout the upcoming campaign, with at least one nationally televised contest on CBS Sports Network originating from each of the eight member institutions. In addition, CBS Sports Network will once again air both semifinals and the championship game of the 2019 NCHC Frozen Faceoff.

CBS Sports Network’s coverage of the NCHC begins early in 2018-19, with the first televised game taking place Friday, Oct. 19 when Omaha hosts reigning national runner-up Notre Dame at Baxter Arena. That contest is the lone non-conference game on the 11-game regular-season slate and the only NCHC game on CBS Sports Network before the new year.

The NCHC on CBS Sports Network resumes in January with the remaining 10 regular-season games showcasing conference play on Friday nights as teams pursue the Penrose Cup. Three doubleheaders are set to take place on CBS Sports Network during the regular season, beginning Jan. 11 when Western Michigan hosts rival Miami and Denver welcomes Omaha.

(Link to release)

2018-19 CBS Sports Network TV Schedule