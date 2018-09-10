MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Flyweights: Sept 10/18

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Flyweights: Sept 10/18

MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Flyweights: Sept 10/18

NEWARK, NJ – JANUARY 30: Dustin Ortiz of the United States (R) kicks Wilson Reis of Brazil (L) in their flyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at the Prudential Center on January 30, 2016 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Flyweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 2 Demetrious Johnson 431.5
2 3 1 Henry Cejudo 296
3 2 3 Sergio Pettis 149.5
4 11 11 Dustin Ortiz 103
5 4 7 Jussier Formiga 101
6 12 6 Deiveson Figueiredo 95
7 5 4 Joseph Benavidez 93
8 7 5 Ray Borg 70
9 8 Ryan Benoit 65
10 9 16 Ulka Sasaki 64
11 10 12 Brandon Moreno 63.5
12 6 8 John Moraga 59
13 18 Alex Perez 54.5
14 13 10 Alexandre Pantoja 43.5
14 13 13 Ben Nguyen 43.5
16 15 15 Matheus Nicolau 34.5
17 16 9 Wilson Reis 32.5
18 19 Mark De La Rosa 25
19 22 Justin Scoggins 23.5
20 19 Jose Torres 22.5
20 23 Joseph Morales 22.5
20 19 Roberto Sanchez 22.5
23 24 Matt Schnell 19
24 25 Marco Beltran 18
25 26 Magomed Bibulatov 9
26 30 Jarred Brooks 8.5
27 27 Said Nurmagomedov 5
28 28 Eric Shelton 4.5
28 28 Naoki Inoue 4.5
30 30 Joby Sanchez 4
31 32 Jenel Lausa 3.5
32 33 Ashkan Mokhtarian 0
32 33 Elias Garcia 0

 

Check back Friday for our women’s featherweight/bantamweight rankings


Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 

MMA Manifesto

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

2hr

Twins 2hr ago

Last Night: Twins 3, Kansas City 1 – The Twins and Royals, using their most AAA lineup available, and a pillow fight through 8 innings. (…)

More MMA Manifesto
Home