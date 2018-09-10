Your Morning Dump... Where Terry Rozier opened the door for the Pats and layed bricks for Drake

Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big storyline. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

Via Boston.com:

“What’s up Pats world, it’s Terry Rozier,” he said, sporting a Tom Brady jersey. “I’m here at the home opener. Gonna be letting the guys out today. We looking to get a win. Let’s go Patriots.” Rozier got the chance to open the door to the Patriots’ locker room right before game time. He was also spotted on the field at various points with Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck, Patriots owner Robert Kraft, rapper Meek Mill, and Theis.

Terry Rozier had quite the weekend. He enjoyed VIP access in Foxboro as the Patriots beat the Texans on Sunday and took in Drake’s concert at TD Garden on Saturday night.

There was a small hiccup at the concert when Drake pulled Rozier on stage to participate in a shooting contest. He could have earned a fan $25,000+ by making a free throw, 3-pointer, and half-court shot….

Drake brought Terry Rozier on stage at the Garden last night to get buckets. Terry’s mom @GINATUCKER1 sent me this cool vid of it. Must have been those shady state fair rims, ha, but still cool. pic.twitter.com/LaRGgvEndf — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) September 9, 2018

0-3! Oh well, it’s possible the rim looked a bit fuzzy due to some cannabis.

And here’s a photo of Wyc with Robert Kraft. Someone’s been hitting the weights…