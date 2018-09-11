Watch: Carmelo Anthony, James Harden play pickup game at 'Black Ops' in NYC

Carmelo Anthony appears to already be attempting to develop chemistry with his new teammates, as he prepares to suit up for the Rockets in the 2018-19 season.

Melo was seen playing alongside James Harden at a “Black Ops” run in New York City. And while it may have essentially been a pick-up game, it’s still great to see a preview of what NBA fans will see in the future.

Both Harden and Melo seemed to have no problem knocking down jumpers over their defenders, who clearly were a big downgrade from the NBA’ers the two usually square off against. Still, that crossover and stepback jumper by Melo was a thing of beauty.