Fabricio Werdum Suspended Two Years

We won’t be seeing former UFC Heavyweight Champion Fabricio Werdum competing in the octagon any time soon. The USADA released this statement today:
September 11, 2018
USADA announced today that UFC® athlete Fabricio Werdum, of Redondo Beach, Calif., has tested positive for a prohibited substance and received a two-year sanction for his anti-doping policy violation.
Werdum, 41, tested positive for trenbolone and its metabolite epitrenbolone following an out-of-competition urine test conducted on April 25, 2018. Trenbolone is a non-Specified Substance in the class of Anabolic Agents and prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, which has adopted the World Anti-Doping Agency Prohibited List.
Werdum’s two-year period of ineligibility, the standard sanction for a first offense involving a non-Specified Substance, began on May 22, 2018, the date his provisional suspension was imposed.
Pursuant to the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, all UFC athletes serving a period of ineligibility for an anti-doping policy violation are required to continue to make themselves available for testing in order to receive credit for time completed under their sanction.
Werdum last fought in March, getting his lights turned out by Alexander Volkov. He was penciled in to headline this weekend’s UFC debut in Russia against Aleksei Oleinik before failing this drug test. He’ll be almost 43 years old when he’s eligible to compete again.
