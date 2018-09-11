Khalil Mack shouts out Raiders, Bruce Irvin during Rams game

Khalil Mack, by all accounts, did not want to play in Oakland for the Raiders, which is a big reason why he was traded to the Bears.

After watching Monday’s game against the Rams, we now know why.

The Raiders defense looked awful in the second half, giving up 23 points, while the offense couldn’t muster any.

And Mack, who is now the highest-paid defender in NFL history, after signing a $145 million contract with the Bears, was apparently watching the game. He even shouted out Raiders linebacker Bruce Irvin after he recorded this sack in the second quarter.

Bruce Irvin comes out of nowhere to sack Goff pic.twitter.com/46XJVrYsiA — TheRenderNFL (@TheRenderNFL) September 11, 2018

Ok Bruce I see you🔥🔥🔥 — Khalil Mack (@52Mack_) September 11, 2018

The Raiders see you, too, Mack. They see a player who just decided he didn’t want to play for the franchise that drafted him, and had no interest in sticking around for the rebuild.