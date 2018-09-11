Kyrie (and his new hair) taking a course at Harvard

View this post on Instagram
So fun to welcome these amazing athletes to the Harvard family yesterday! They crushed it in their case discussions during the #CrossoverIntoBusiness kick-off. And kept things 100% serious throughout the day, as you can see. 😉😂😍 I can’t wait to see how far they’ll come this semester. 🎓 #Harvardfamily #HarvardHBS #lifeatHBS (By the way, yes, I am wearing yellow sneakers. All will be explained later!)
Kyrie Irving, Martellus Bennett, Paul Milsap and Zaza Pachulia(!) are among the latest professional athletes to take a “course” at Harvard Business School.
For those more concerned with Kyrie’s on the court activities, here’s a video of him running full-court with Kevin Durant, James Harden, and several Miami Heat players.
Kyrie’s knee looks damn good to me!
Comments