Kyrie (and his new hair) taking a course at Harvard

Kyrie (and his new hair) taking a course at Harvard

Kyrie Irving, Martellus Bennett, Paul Milsap and Zaza Pachulia(!) are among the latest professional athletes to take a “course” at Harvard Business School.

For those more concerned with Kyrie’s on the court activities, here’s a video of him running full-court with Kevin Durant, James Harden, and several Miami Heat players.

Kyrie’s knee looks damn good to me!

