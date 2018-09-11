Latest News On WWE Possibly Turning Asuka Heel

It seems WWE isn’t quite sure which direction Asuka will head in next.

After losing her undefeated streak at WrestleMania 34 to Charlotte, Asuka has struggled to regain steam and back-to-back losses to Carmella with the SmackDown Live Women’s title on the line did serious damage in the minds of many of her fans.

WWE may have been planning a heel turn for the former NXT Women’s champ, but those plans may have been placed on the back burner for the time being as the company has moved forward with a full-fledged heel turn for Becky Lynch.

Bryan Alvarez recently talked about all of this on Wrestling Observer Live.

A heel turn makes a ton of sense for Asuka as placing her in more of a silent assassin role rather than that of one who tries to verbally connect with the crowd seems to fit her character better.

However, it appears that at least for now, she’s taking a back seat to Lynch.

The turn for Lynch is one that WWE is fully behind, as evidenced by recent episodes of SmackDown. She is scheduled to challenge Charlotte for the SmackDown Women’s title at Hell in a Cell this Sunday.

That feud likely won’t end there.

So where does that leave Asuka? She could remain in the role she’s in and take on the likes of Peyton Royce and Billie Kay or Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose in a series of matches that won’t do much of anything to advance storylines.

She could rekindle her fued with Carmella, but with the title out of that picture, there wouldn’t be much to be gained there, either.

Or, WWE can keep Asuka off television and on hiatus until it’s time to bring her back as a heel.

But with the Evolution event coming up, how can she be kept off television? She’ll likely be placed in a random match similar to the ideas mentioned above.

Plus, she’s scheduled to team with The Miz in the second installment of the Mixed Match Challenge.

WWE fans want Asuka vs. Charlotte at WrestleMania 34 https://t.co/LQYjnCOKwx pic.twitter.com/8Zq9B06M64 — Cageside Seats (@cagesideseats) March 4, 2018

Asuka is the latest in a long line of Superstars who have had a stellar NXT career only to come up to the main roster and achieve nothing more than mild success.

With some of the top matches for Evolution already announced and rumors of a match between Charlotte and Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania next year, it seems as though Asuka is destined to get lost in the shuffle.