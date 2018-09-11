Look: Lonzo Ball appears to have fixed his shooting form

It’s no secret that the main weakness in Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball’s game has been his shooting form.

Ball is left-eye dominant, but is a right-handed shooter, so he has had issues getting it lined up correctly — often leading to an unorthodox, off-centered shooting style that looks more like a set shot you’d see at the youth level.

But it appears he’s spent the offseason working on it, and his shot looks a lot more fluid/normal now, judging by some recent videos.

In the ZOne pic.twitter.com/5VIcrw1Y3v — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 8, 2018

Ball shot just 33.3 percent from the field, and 25 percent from three-point range last season, so any tweaks to his shooting form should help improve upon his rookie campaign’s woes.

He’s an elite passer, and has great vision, so if Ball can start knocking down shots — watch out.