Look: Old nerdy photo of Marshawn Lynch in high school goes viral, prompting memes

Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch is best compared to a battering ram — using his large, powerful frame to keep his legs going forward, utilizing a downhill running style.

NFL fans have come to recognize Lynch for his muscular physique, as well as his dreadlocks.

But apparently, he didn’t always sport that look.

ESPN was able to uncover an old photo of Lynch, showing him in high school. And yeah, it’s safe to say this teenager from Oakland Technical High School looks absolutely nothing like him.

MARSHAWN LYNCH LOOKED LIKE A PREPPY NERD IN HIGH SCHOOL pic.twitter.com/vlWdl1HVAe — joon (@joonlee) September 11, 2018

That’s some great bulletin-board material for opponents that are preparing to play for the Raiders. The meme possibilities are endless.