Ryan O'Reilly is already working hard with the Blues

St. Louis Blues fans are going to love Ryan O’Reilly. As one of the hardest workers in the NHL, O’Reilly continuously gives his all on the ice. That extends outside of games too, as O’Reilly is routinely seen working hard in practices (and long after practices) after other players have hung up their skates for the day.
Need proof? Here’s O’Reilly working after an informal skate, seemingly pushing himself through some skating drills.
That’s the kind of mentality and work ethic you want on a team, especially when you factor in that said team has had issues with overcoming the mental grind to climb to the next level. The Blues need to learn how to give that little extra out on the ice. Not to name names (because if you’re a Blues fan you already know who I’m talking about), but the Blues had some players who routinely appeared to be drifting through the motions during the season. You won’t find that in O’Reilly.
O’Reilly is the kind of player who leads by example. He’s not the team’s captain, but he’ll be extremely influential for the Blues’ young players.
Former Blues defenseman Carlo Colaiacovo highlighted this point in a recent Tweet.
How can you not work harder when you see O’Reilly pushing himself time and time again, even after informal practices?
