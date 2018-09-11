Ryan O'Reilly is already working hard with the Blues

St. Louis Blues fans are going to love Ryan O’Reilly. As one of the hardest workers in the NHL, O’Reilly continuously gives his all on the ice. That extends outside of games too, as O’Reilly is routinely seen working hard in practices (and long after practices) after other players have hung up their skates for the day.

Need proof? Here’s O’Reilly working after an informal skate, seemingly pushing himself through some skating drills.

Had to see it myself after @JamieRivers08 said this has been #stlblues C Ryan O'Reilly every day since he arrived, working 30-45 minutes after everyone had left for the day from informal skates. He then put himself through skate sprints. He'll be a fan favorite w/his work ethic. pic.twitter.com/VDEXd3gn6Z — Lou Korac (@lkorac10) September 10, 2018

That’s the kind of mentality and work ethic you want on a team, especially when you factor in that said team has had issues with overcoming the mental grind to climb to the next level. The Blues need to learn how to give that little extra out on the ice. Not to name names (because if you’re a Blues fan you already know who I’m talking about), but the Blues had some players who routinely appeared to be drifting through the motions during the season. You won’t find that in O’Reilly.

O’Reilly is the kind of player who leads by example. He’s not the team’s captain, but he’ll be extremely influential for the Blues’ young players.

Former Blues defenseman Carlo Colaiacovo highlighted this point in a recent Tweet.

I got to witness his dedication and work ethic 1st hand when we played together in buffalo. Will be a great role model for young blues players — Carlo Colaiacovo (@CarloColaiacovo) September 11, 2018

How can you not work harder when you see O’Reilly pushing himself time and time again, even after informal practices?