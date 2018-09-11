Samoa Joe Possibly Injured During WWE Live Event

Samoa Joe is one of the hottest heels working in WWE. The Samoan Submission Specialist is the current No.1 Contender to AJ Styles’ WWE Championship and the two men are booked for a huge showdown at Hell in a Cell on September 16.

But could it be that match is in jeopardy? 24 Wrestling is speculating that Joe may possibly be injured, as he did not work some dates recently in Texas.

Joe was booked to work in Amarillo on September 8, Lubbock on the following Sunday and Beaumont on that next Monday. Joe did work the Amarillo house show in a losing effort against AJ. However Joe did not compete either Sunday or Monday.

Joe may be dealing with some minor injuries and needed a break. Or perhaps he was injured in his match with AJ in Amarillo. Either way, Joe was left off the last half of the Texas run for a reason so maybe he’s getting a chance to rest up. Joe is currently not advertised to work a match at the September 11 SmackDown Live, which would make sense if he’s dealing with physical issues that need to be addressed.

WWE surely wants Samoa Joe to be in prime shape and ready to wage war with AJ on September 16. This is the top feud on SmackDown Live, which means the company needs both men on their game and ready to go when their match comes at Hell in a Cell.

I feel good, ready to rampage through Texas like Anton Chigurh. pic.twitter.com/6ImSW3UOUf — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) September 8, 2018

This has been one of the more personal rivalries that the blue brand has seen in quite some time, as Joe has made every effort to taunt not only AJ, but AJ’s family as well. It’s a tactic that certainly seems to have thrown Styles off his game but has made many fans wonder if perhaps WWE is going a bit too far.

WWE has released no word of any changes to the upcoming title match. Samoa Joe’s last tweet came on the Saturday morning of the Texas run, in which he stated he would be ready. There has been no word from Joe since then.