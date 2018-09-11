Seahawks could move CJ Prosise to receiver following Doug Baldwin injury

The Seahawks are currently thin at the wide receiver position, with No. 1 wideout Doug Baldwin having suffered a partial MCL tear in Sunday’s loss to the Broncos.

It’s unclear exactly when Baldwin will return, but in the meantime, Tyler Lockett is currently listed as the team’s No. 1 receiver on the depth chart, with Brandon Marshall, Jaron Brown, David Moore and Keenan Reynolds behind him. That’s not exactly a receiving corps that can strike fear in opposing defenses.

To help create some mismatches, and also add some depth, head coach Pete Carroll is considering moving running back C.J. Prosise to receiver, according to Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times.

“We have been talking about it,” Carroll said of Prosise, a third-round pick in 2016 who saw seven snaps on Sunday, most coming on the final drive of the game. “He does have the background of a couple years in college.”

Prosise played receiver for two seasons at Notre Dame, but was later moved to running back. The Seahawks selected him in the third round of the 2016 draft to play that position. He’s caught 23 passes for 295 yards during his NFL career thus far.

It will be interesting to see where Prosise lines up against the Bears in Week 2.