This insane stat shows how much Raiders missed Khalil Mack vs Rams

The Raiders defense was fired up by the crowd at O.Co Coliseum during the first half of Monday night’s game, but once the adrenaline wore off, that unit got absolutely exposed.

After doing a good job of “bend but don’t break,” the defense certainly broke in the second half, and the Rams outscored the Raiders 23-0.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff had plenty of time to throw throughout the entirety of the game, which was aided by their stout offensive line, but also the Raiders anemic pass rush.

This crazy statistic shows how bad they were in attempting to get pressure on Goff.

Raiders recorded an NFL-low five QB pressures in Week 1 vs. Rams. They achieved five or fewer presssures just once in Khalil Mack’s 64 career games with club, per @PFF_AustinGayle. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 11, 2018

The Raiders sacked Goff only once, and that was when Bruce Irvin forced a fumble, which the Rams recovered.

It’s going to be a long season for Raiders players and fans. Let the rebuild begin.