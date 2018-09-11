Watch: Derek Carr throws worst interception of NFL season so far

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has been working all offseason with new head coach Jon Gruden, who is known for his knack to develop signal-callers.

But Carr showed in Monday night’s game against the Rams that he’s still capable of making a boneheaded throw into coverage, a red flag that has plagued him throughout his career so far.

There’s one particular throw that Carr would clearly like to have back, and it’s unclear if there was a miscommunication with his receiver, or if the ball didn’t come out of his hand cleanly. Whatever the reason, he threw this abysmal interception in the fourth quarter of Monday’s game, which fell right into the hands of Rams linebacker Cory Littleton.

Carr picked off (again) by Cory Littleton pic.twitter.com/dzQjW8uPan — TheRenderNFL (@TheRenderNFL) September 11, 2018

Gruden did not look happy about it afterward, judging by his reaction.

That errant pass appeared to be the worst interception of Week 1.