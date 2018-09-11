Watch: Marcus Peters mocks Marshawn Lynch's signature celebration after pick-six

One of the Rams biggest offseason acquisitions helped seal Monday’s win over the Raiders, and he made sure to let his opponents know about it afterward.

Cornerback Marcus Peters, who the team traded for just after the 2017 NFL season came to a close, picked off Derek Carr in the fourth quarter of the game. Peters jumped the route on a pass intended for Jared Cook, and he returned it 50 yards to the house, giving his team a 33-13 lead.

Not only that, Peters had some fun at the expense of Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch during the return as well. He leaped into the end zone backwards, and did so while mocking Lynch’s signature crotch-grabbing celebration.

Marcus Peters did the Marshawn celebration 👀 📺 ESPN #LARvsOAKpic.twitter.com/mO6cWNUAus — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 11, 2018

Peters deserves points for both the interception return and the celebration that followed.