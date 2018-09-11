Watch: Marshawn Lynch drags Rams defenders into end zone on TD run

Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch may be racking up the mileage, and is getting up there in age, but he’s still the same powerful, downhill runner he’s always been.

Lynch, at 32 years of age, has absorbed thousands of hits during his tenure in the NFL. He had carried the ball 2,351 times heading into the 2018 season, and there were questions about how much he had left in the tank.

A lot — apparently.

Lynch had the tough task of attempting to run on the Rams’ vaunted defensive front during Monday night’s game, and he did not shy away from contact. Instead, he embraced it — especially on the team’s first touchdown of the season. Lynch received a handoff in the first quarter of the game, and was stood up near the two-yard line. He wasn’t fazed, though, and just elected to carry Rams defenders into the end zone with him — with some help from his offensive linemen.

Dragging a man on each leg 😂 @MoneyLynch pic.twitter.com/Thz0edCbjR — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 11, 2018

It was a big one, too.

Marshawn Lynch's rushing touchdown was the 82nd of his career. That ties Corey Dillon for 17th in NFL history. Jim Taylor is 16th with 83. pic.twitter.com/6m5ZWEXnIr — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 11, 2018

That’s the type of effort new head coach Jon Gruden loves to see.