Bearcats BlogCast: The Bearcats Are BACK

https://thesportsdailydigital.files.wordpress.com/2018/09/2018-09-12-11-26-44-computer-record.mp3

Welcome to this edition of the Bearcats BlogCast. In this episode, Chris Bains and I dive right into the Bearcats season opening two game winning streak. We talk about the gigantic defensive improvement and what it could mean for the rest of the season. If you are one of the people who think that the pod can be too negative, you will love this gushing opening segment full of hope and unbound optimism.

We talk about offensive star Michael Warren and his unusually high early season workload and if it will decrease as soon as this week, when Cincinnati takes on Alabama A&M. We talk about the Desmond Ridder experience as starting quarterback as well, while hoping to see a him get to use that right arm cannon some more.

Chris and I break down everything you could possibly want to know about the Bearcats upcoming game against the Bulldogs.

We close the podcast by breaking down the highs, Houston, and lows, UConn, SMU, Temple, of the AAC as usual.

Like previous editions of the show, you can find the podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play and anywhere else podcasts are found for that matter. If there are more places you want the podcast, I will provide them. As always, thank you for your support. It’s greatly appreciated.