Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Sept 12/18

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Welterweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Total Rank Rank 1 1 Douglas Lima 343 2 2 Andrey Koreshkov 278.5 3 3 Rory MacDonald 267 4 4 Michael Page 202.5 5 5 Lorenz Larkin 179 6 6 David Rickels 99.5 7 7 Ed Ruth 94.5 8 8 Paul Daley 89.5 9 9 Jon Fitch 78 10 10 Neiman Gracie 74.5 11 18 Logan Storley 64.5 12 14 Justin Patterson 56 13 16 Guilherme Vasconcelos 50.5 14 19 Joaquin Buckley 43 15 21 Haim Gozali 40 16 23 Joey Davis 39 17 25 Mohammad Yahya 25 18 26 Vinicius de Jesus 22.5 19 27 Danasabe Mohammed 20 19 27 Dominic Sumner 20 21 29 James Terry 19.5 22 30 Aaron Chalmers 10 22 30 Jose Campos 10 24 32 Brian Grinnell 9 25 33 Andy Murad 8.5 26 34 Levi Matan 5 26 34 Shimon Gosh 5 28 36 Devon Brock 4.5

