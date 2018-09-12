Blues sign Jordan Schmaltz to two-year contract

Jordan Schmaltz has signed a new two-year contract with the St. Louis Blues. The deal is arranged as a two-way contract in 2018-19 and a one-way deal in 2019-20.

Below is the full breakdown of his new contract.

#stlblues announce a two-year contract for RFA defenseman Jordan Schmaltz. It's a two-way contract this year ($700,000 NHL, $150,000 AHL) and one-way next season ($700,000). — Lou Korac (@lkorac10) September 12, 2018

Due to the Blues’ salary cap crunch, it’s nice to see Schmaltz agreeing to a two-way contract for 2018-19. His AHL contract is beyond affordable at just $150,000, and the team will have the ability to stow him down in San Antonio until they need him or have cap space for him.

The deal also gives Schmaltz an opportunity to crack the roster this season with the assurance he’ll be an NHL skater next season.

While he’s not the most exciting prospect the Blues have, it’s nice to see him sticking with the organization.