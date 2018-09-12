Eagles prepare for Tampa Bay as BRISUKSEGG FF opens 7th season...

The Eagles did some roster shuffling in advance of Sunday’s upcoming game at Tampa. After releasing safety Tre Sullivan, they re-signed him to the Practice Squad. They released cornerback De’Vante Bausby. They released WR Markus Wheaton then re-signed WR Kamar Aiken.

They also officially announced that Nick Foles will start at QB against Tampa Bay. No big surprise there, as Carson Wentz is still not medically cleared for contact. However, Wentz is running the scout team in 11-on-11 drills in practice this week.

Three Takeaways From Jim Schwartz:

Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz addressed the media early Tuesday afternoon. Here’s what we learned:

On the return of Jordan Hicks: “He looked a lot like he always has. I thought one of the biggest plays in the game was his sack. It wasn’t just getting the sack, but just the way he did it. It was such a physical play with such a – it really helped our defense sort of catch on fire. “I’ve said a lot times that Nigel Bradham has played that role for us and has been the heart and soul of our defense. Well, Jordan was able to give us that same kind of spark. I thought it was a really key part of the game. It was such a physical play.” On Brandon Graham’s performance after missing all of the preseason: “Those guys were just really bringing it. They were able to do that because they were fresh. But he was able to make it through. I don’t think it’s ever ideal that you miss 95 percent of Training Camp or whatever it was. But he’s a veteran player; he’s been through a lot of those wars before. He was able to pick things up pretty quickly.” On Tampa Bay putting up 48 points on the Saints: “They made a lot of big plays. DeSean Jackson down the field, (Mike) Evans, tight end. A lot of big plays. (Ryan) Fitzpatrick has been around for a long time. He got hot, and New Orleans had a hard time getting him stopped. “Yeah, it was eye-opening to watch it for sure.”

“He looked a lot like he always has. I thought one of the biggest plays in the game was his sack. It wasn’t just getting the sack, but just the way he did it. It was such a physical play with such a – it really helped our defense sort of catch on fire. “I’ve said a lot times that Nigel Bradham has played that role for us and has been the heart and soul of our defense. Well, Jordan was able to give us that same kind of spark. I thought it was a really key part of the game. It was such a physical play.”

Meanwhile, the 7th annual season of the BRISUKSEGG Fantasy Football League opened with a bang. ~BROZ (the Drafttek correspondent) is the returning champion, and he is seeking his third overall trophy. ATV (Chris Ruggiero) also has two championship trophies. Other past winners include DUTCH RUBB and JERKY. Still running the league as supreme commissioner is The Great JB99.

Week 1 had some high scoring affairs:

Sentimental favorites to root for? I’d kinda like to see T-BONER or BEN GOLD or “HARRY” RODNEY or SPIFFO or DON PARDO or HOPPER get their first championship ever. Come to think of it, The Great JB99 hasn’t broken through to the ultimate winning circle yet, either. Early odds seem to favor ATV and ~BROZ meeting in the playoff finals, however. But right now that’s a long way off. Let the roster scrubbing begin!