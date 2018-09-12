Jake Allen to miss the start of training camp with back spasms

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jake Allen is expected to miss the beginning of training camp due to back spasms. The Blues announced that Allen is expected to miss 10 to 14 days because of the injury.

Jake Allen will be sidelined for the start of training camp (10-14 days) with back spasms. The Blues will also be without Erik Foley (concussion) and Luke Opilka (hip) indefinitely. https://t.co/Rokn6gRhBJ #stlblues — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) September 12, 2018

Thankfully, Allen’s ailment doesn’t sound too serious. Missing the start of training camp isn’t the worst thing in the world. However, the team has to hope that this is a one-and-done issue that doesn’t reappear later in the season. While the roster changes this summer have brought a renewed sense of confidence in the Blues, confidence in Allen remains shaky.

With plenty of question marks surrounding Allen in goal in Chad Johnson and Ville Husso, the Blues need Allen to be a reliable presence in goal. An extended injury could be devastating as no one really knows what to expect in the backups.