Khabib vs Conor Press Conference Set For NYC

Apparently the UFC is going to do some promo work for their upcoming monster PPV, UFC 229, after all. This press release just showed up in my inbox:

Las Vegas – The wait is over! The biggest fight in mixed martial arts history is finally upon us as UFC® lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov (26-0, fighting out of Dagestan, Russia) battles two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor (21-3, fighting out of Dublin, Ireland) in the main event of UFC® 229: KHABIB vs. McGREGOR on Saturday, October 6 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The bout is the most anticipated in UFC history, pitting the undefeated Dagestani champion against the Pride of Ireland in a battle not just for UFC gold, but legacy as well.

Ahead of the UFC 229, UFC will host a press conference with both athletes on Thursday, September 20 at 5p.m. ET at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. This event will be closed to the public and only open to credentialed media.

WHO: DANA WHITE, UFC president

KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV, UFC lightweight champion

CONOR McGREGOR, two-division UFC champion

WHAT: UFC® 229: KHABIB vs. McGREGOR press conference

WHEN: Thursday, September 20 at 5p.m. ET

WHERE: Radio City Music Hall

1260 6th Ave, New York, NY 10020