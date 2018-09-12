LeBron James shouts out Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart for Storm's WNBA title

The WNBA Finals has featured some extremely compelling matchups over the past few years, many of them between the Minnesota Lynx and Los Angeles Sparks.

Neither of those two teams even made it to the semifinals this year, which is a bit surprising, but opened the door for some new candidates.

The red-hot Seattle Storm appeared to be on a mission, one that would not end without them hoisting a title. They won the first two games against the Mystics, and went to Washington for the third game, with many analysts predicting it would be the only one in the series they might be able to win.

That didn’t happen, as Breanna Stewart and Natasha Howard led the way in a dominant 98-82 road win, with 30 and 29 points, respectively. The Storm are now WNBA Champions, and they celebrated appropriately.

2018 WNBA Champs Seattle Storm 🏆

pic.twitter.com/v78hsjR13Z — NBA RETWEET (@RTNBA) September 13, 2018

LeBron James showed some love for Stewart, Sue Bird and the rest of the Storm afterward — congratulating them on their big win.

Congrats @S10Bird @breannastewart & the rest of the @seattlestorm on winning the Championship! Fun to watch y’all play! 🙏🏾👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 13, 2018

It’s definitely fun to watch them play. We rarely get to see a road team score 98 points in a championship series. The Storm earned their title.