Major Update On Shawn Michaels' Involvement At The WWE 'Super Show-Down' Event

On October 6, the Melbourne Cricket Ground will be filled with shouting fans, as the Undertaker and Triple H will face off once again, for the first time since the “End of an Era” match at WrestleMania 28, nearly six-and-a-half years ago.

As seen on Raw in Columbus, Ohio, Shawn Michaels put himself in the heat of the Undertaker and Triple H feud, stating that Undertaker does not have what it takes to be able to defeat The Game. While this was advertised as just a promo for HBK to give his prediction, it looks like he will have a role in the actual match.

According to the Wrestling Observer Live, Australian advertising has Michaels as the special guest referee for the match, although that has not been officially confirmed. However, the Undertaker is scheduled to appear at the upcoming Raw to further the angle, which could very well have Michaels announce his involvement in the match.

Michaels was also the special guest referee of the “End of an Era” match, reluctantly counting the 1-2-3 against his best friend. Interestingly, Undertaker showed that he had the number of both HBK and Triple H, defeating both of them in four consecutive WrestleMania event.

Undertaker defeated HBK at WrestleMania 25 and 26, ending his career at 26. He then defeated Triple H at WrestleMania 27 and 28, with 28 being inside Hell in a Cell. This was also Undertaker’s third total victory against Triple H at WrestleMania, also defeating him at WrestleMania 17 in Houston, Texas.

The Super Show-Down event in Australia is shaping up to be quite the star-studded event, with WWE continuing to focus on providing international events. This past April, WWE had the Greatest Royal Rumble, featuring a 50-man battle royal for a trophy cup and championship title. WWE is also planning to have another event in Saudi Arabia in early November.