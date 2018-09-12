Paul Pierce believes Lakers can work out trade for Anthony Davis

New Orleans Hornets star big man Anthony Davis made headway over the last couple of days after his decision to fire his agent and hire Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, who represents Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James along with being his close friend.

This sudden shift has pushed the notion that the Lakers could be in the picture for Davis at some point down the line for All-Star big man. During a recent appearance on ESPN’s “The Jump,” former 10-time All-Star forward Paul Pierce voiced that he believes the Lakers could make a serious run at him this upcoming season if the Pelicans struggle prior to the All-Star break. (h/t ClutchPoints)

“If things don’t go well in New Orleans this year and they’re hovering around 500 or not looking like a playoff team, Boston’s going to make a run at him or the Lakers,” said Pierce. “I guarantee you that. He will not be in New Orleans by the end of the year. “If they’re not playing well he will not make it to All-Star weekend.”

Davis is currently in the third year of his five-year, $127.1 million deal that runs through the 2020-21 season. He has voiced his desire to remain with the team as there have been underlying rumors before with the Boston Celtics being linked to him last summer.

However, he was able to help push the Pelicans back to the playoffs last year reaching the second round. However, New Orleans’ potential struggles could push the team to consider a possible deal with the Lakers having a slew of promising talent that could be intriguing for the Pelicans to do a trade.

There is still much that would have to change on New Orleans end as Davis is their franchise cornerstone player and moving him would be a gigantic decision. Nonetheless, this change in his agent has sparked some chatter around the Lakers being a possibility down the road.