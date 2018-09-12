Pittsburgh Pirates Wake Up Call: Those darn Cardinals

In our daily Wake-Up Call, we get you ready for the day with a complete look at all things Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Pirates were crushed by the St. Louis Cardinals last night, 11-5. Their record now sits at 71-73.

Joe Musgrove pitched well until giving up three runs in the sixth inning. All in all, he ended up giving up four earned runs over those six innings. He is now 6-9 on the season with a 3.87 ERA.

Rule 5 pick Nick Burdi made his major league debut on the mound last night but things were no so smooth for him. In a third of an inning, he gave up three earned runs. After getting the first batter to fly out, Burdi then gave up a single and a walk. The next batter reach via a Colin Moran error and the following batter smashed a 450+ foot home run. Burdi’s night was then over.

The Pirates are now 7-11 against the Cardinals this season. They have lost 11 of their last 14 against the Redbirds.

At the beginning of this series, the hope for the Pirates was to be a thorn in the Cardinals’ side. To get in the way of them making the playoffs. Things looked great on Monday before the Pirates blew a late game lead. Yesterday, the Pirates never really had a chance.

The Cardinals are now 81-64. They hold a three game cushion ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers for the second wild card spot. They only trail the Milwaukee Brewers by 1.5 games and the Chicago Cubs by 3.5.

The Pirates have not offered much resistance. Oh well.

