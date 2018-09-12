The Betting Window for September 14-16

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice advice, you, too can miss the point of criticism and have the self-awareness of an eggplant when enough idiots throw money at you!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Saul Alvarez +125 over Gennady Golovkin ($5)

Mairbek Taisumov -500 over Desmond Green ($15)

Rustam Khabilov -700 over Kajan Johnson ($15)

Alexey Kunchenko -550 over Thiago Alves ($5)

Jaime Munguia -5000 over Brandon Cook ($60)

-I had GGG winning the first fight and I wouldn’t be surprised if he takes this one, but two things make me pick Canelo, here. Firstly, when fights are this tight, I’ll go with the underdog because it pays better, and secondly, age comes for every fighter, and it’ll hit Gennady, whether it’ll be this fight or another one down the road.

-As for the UFC card, this looks like a bunch of Russian, Dagestanian, and other Eastern bloc types ragdolling some easy prey in front of a rare home crowd.

Last Week: $+31.96

Year To Date: $-216.71

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.