The Daily Target

Last Night: Twins 10, New York Yankees 5 – The Twins kept loading the bases, but it was Joe Mauer who emptied them, with a grand slam. Yeah! Joe Mauer did it! The Twins got 3 innings from Kohl Stewart, with the remainder of the game pitched by a collection of Trevors, Taylors and Tylers. (The Yankees got a grand slam of their own, when Didi Gregorius did the deed..ee.

