The Rock's Daughter Begins Training At WWE Performance Center

WWE fans could be seeing a fourth-generation Superstar in the making sooner rather than later. Pro Wrestling Sheet confirmed on Tuesday that Simone Johnson, the oldest daughter of WWE great The Rock, has begun training at the WWE Performance Center.

Before the news exploded Tuesday afternoon, Smackdown Superstar Zelina Vega actually dropped the tidbit of news when she recently appeared on Lilian Garcia’s Chasing Glory podcast. Vega has a close relationship with both the Rock and Johnson, thanks to her participation in the film, Fighting With My Family. Vega plays former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee in the film.

Vega went on to say that Johnson gave her what she called the “ultimate compliment”, telling Vega that she knew she wanted to pursue wrestling after watching her perform a scene of the movie at the Staples Center. Considering that Johnson’s dad is one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time, fans could see why that is.

With her Performance Center training, which has been several months give or take, Johnson looks to be gearing up to follow in her father’s footsteps. The seventeen-year-old has been quite busy, delving into modeling and being a Golden Globes Ambassador. Given that she’s not quite out of high school yet, Johnson’s training has been on a part time basis. However, her training could take a more serious turn once she is through working on her education.

Johnson has talked about wrestling in past interviews; that she has thought about partaking in the sport by the time she was through with college. Her dad was also open to the idea, supporting her decision by further stating that Johnson is indeed a “future world Champion”.

Should Johnson take a more serious approach to pro wrestling in the near future, she has quite the arsenal at her disposal. Her dad was the first third generation Superstar in WWE, perhaps she will be on her way to becoming the first fourth generation WWE Superstar. She will add on to the legacy of the Anoa’i family dynasty, that includes other WWE Superstars The Usos, Roman Reigns, Rikishi, and the late Umaga. Those are quite the big shoes to fill, but as the daughter of The Rock, she’s got quite the start.