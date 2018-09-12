Watch: Fenway Park usher casually makes sick one-handed catch

Fenway Park is known for its history, which is part of what makes the iconic venue great.

A number of fans have been Red Sox season-ticket holders for decades, with some Fenway staffers having worked there just as long.

One particular usher was so comfortable doing his job during Wednesday’s game against the Blue Jays that we believe he’s probably been doing this for a long time. When a foul ball that came off the bat of Yangervis Solarte came his way, the usher casually reached out with one hand and snagged it perfectly.

Make it look easier, you can’t. pic.twitter.com/0XhhCcU1yt — MLB (@MLB) September 13, 2018

And, to top it all off, he tossed the ball to a woman in the stands so her son could have a souvenir. He’s a hero, in our eyes.